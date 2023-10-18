WATCH! Can FLORIDA MAN PASS UK Drivers Test? Or An Even BETTER QUESTION...COULD YOU?

Agent001 submitted on 10/18/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:30:47 PM
Khemaran, with 12 years of US driving experience, aspires to ace the Great Britain driving test. To assess his readiness, I administered a mock test to gauge his preparedness for the unique British road rules.
