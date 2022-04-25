WATCH: Can Porsche's Autonomous Driving Feature MATCH Tesla's Autopilot?

When it comes to autonomy, naturally most people think of Tesla. For a long time Tesla was the undisputed king when it came to self-driving cars, however that's now beginning to change. In fact, several tests are now suggesting Tesla is no longer number one when it comes to autonomous driving - rivals are clearly beginning to up their game. When it launched back in late 2019, the Porsche Taycan was arguably the first credible alternative to the Tesla Model S. Many reviewers stated they would choose the Taycan over the Model S due to its build quality and driving dynamics, however few mentioned its autonomous capabilities. Out Of Spec Reviews' Kyle Conner recently had the chance to check out a Taycan Cross Turismo. He decided to focus on its autonomous features, taking it through his channel's "Hogback Driver Assistance Challenge".







