WATCH: Can THIS Real Life Iron Man Mansion Boast A Tony Stark Like Collection Of Exotics?

The closest thing to a real-life Tony Stark is, if we believe comedian John Oliver, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, a comparison Musk has already refuted on his favorite social media platform. The closest thing to the incredible, quite bonkers Iron Man house from the movies of the same name is Pengilly House. And that's not up for debate.



Pengilly House is so very much like the cliffside mansion shown in the Iron Man movies that it's now officially going as Iron Man House, arguably the most famous house in South Africa's Cape Town. Situated in the nearby enclave of Clifton and valued at over $20 million, Iron Man House is now offered for short-term rent, which means we're getting a better, more thorough look at it.











Read Article