The Tesla Cybertruck has a payload rating of up to 2,500 pounds, which is more than a Ford F-150, but can it handle that hefty of a load?



While this video doesn't provide us with proof that the Cybertruck can drive off down the road with its payload maxed out, it does show us that Tesla's electric truck can hold that much weight in its bed alone without sagging and that's not something that most light-duty trucks can claim to do.











Read Article