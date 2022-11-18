WATCH! Can The World Get ANY WEIRDER? These Thieves Using Lamborghini's To STEAL Catalytic Converters?

Agent001 submitted on 11/18/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:32:42 AM
Did they use the Urus because the Rolls-Royce Cullinan was in the shop?Around 4am on 11/9/22, in the 3800 block of 184th Street, four male suspects exit a yellow Lamborghini Urus w/ black rims to steal a catalytic converter. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Detectives at 310-618-5570. #Torrance #LosAngeles #SouthBay pic.twitter.com/U7R9sjYRZO— Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) November 17, 2022
Agent001
