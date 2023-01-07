WATCH! Can YOU Imagine Spending THIS MUCH On A Lucid EV And Dealing With THIS User Experience? Did They Use The Commodore 64 Processor For This?

The Lucid EV, renowned for its sleek design and cutting-edge technology, has garnered significant attention in the electric vehicle market. However, one aspect that has drawn criticism is the slow processor used in the vehicle's operations. With its subpar processing power, the Lucid EV often struggles to keep up with the demands of modern-day computing requirements.



In real-life scenarios, this sluggish processor manifests in several ways. For instance, the infotainment system experiences noticeable lag while navigating menus or loading applications. Voice recognition commands might take longer to process, leading to delayed responses or misinterpretations. The vehicle's autonomous driving capabilities may also be affected, resulting in slower response times and reduced efficiency.



Check out this 'user experience' when trying to use the surround view...









You just want to back out of a tight spot but have to wait up to *this long* for the Lucid Air’s surround view to turn on pic.twitter.com/CFdf9XoN8B — Edmunds (@edmunds) July 1, 2023



