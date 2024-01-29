WATCH: Canada's Lax Policies Has Car Thefts Rising By As Much As 50%

Auto theft is becoming a rather unruly issue in the Great White North, and the Canadian government has decided it’s time for a national summit to tackle the situation. Interestingly, many of these stolen vehicles end up on distant shores in Africa or the Middle East, and Carscoops has been on the case, chronicling these automotive adventures.

According to the Canadian government, car theft rates are skyrocketing across the nation. In 2022, Quebec witnessed a staggering 50% surge, Ontario followed suit with a 48.3% jump, and even Atlantic Canada experienced a 34.5% increase.




