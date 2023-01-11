WATCH: Canadian Accident Sets Off Truck Loaded With $100,000 Worth Of Fireworks

Traffic was held to a standstill for an hour on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Vancouver last week, but at least passengers weren't bored. The backup was caused when a semi struck the back of a pickup truck, which was carrying a massive load of fireworks. The crash ignited the fireworks, creating an hour-long show for everyone stuck in traffic.

Both passengers in the semi and pickup were able to get out mostly unharmed, though the pickup driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. However, the pickup itself didn't survive, as it was burnt to a crisp, due to it being turned into a four-wheeled mortar tube.




