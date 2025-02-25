WATCH: Canadian Driver Gets License Suspended And A $3,300 Fine For Accident 65 Years Ago

A bizarre twist in traffic law enforcement has surfaced in Canada, leaving many people scratching their heads. It involves 85-year-old Ossie Gildart, who has been hit with a hefty fine for an accident that supposedly happened in 1960—yes, 65 years ago.
 
 
Gildart, who currently resides in New Brunswick, learned about the fine after a minor fender-bender in December 2024, which required him to retake his driver’s test. But instead of the usual procedure, he was informed that his license was suspended until he paid off a fine of CA$ 4,662 (about US$ 3,300 at current exchange rates).



 


