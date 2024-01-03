WATCH: Canadian Driver Runs Jeep Of Cliff In Hawaii And Lives To Tell The Tale

Jeeps can go plenty of places when the road runs out but the ocean isn’t one of them. One Canadian tourist found that out the hard way after driving a Jeep off of a Hawaiian cliff and into the ocean. Thankfully, they survived to tell the tale after the ocean current swept them out to sea and then back to the shore. The driver went over a road on the Big Island around 3:30 a.m. and spear fishermen camping nearby called in the accident to authorities. By the time rescue workers arrived on scene the Jeep was some 100 yards off shore. At that point, it was only through collaboration between different departments and the driver that a rescue occurred.









Read Article