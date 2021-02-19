WATCH: Canadian EV Startup Uses A Toy Car As The Protoype

The best way to be taken seriously in business is to be as formal as possible. This is why people wear suits and not Hawaiian shirts, shorts, and flip-flops at meetings. Maple Majestic almost did that when it presented its idea for a Canadian electric car in the most bizarre way we have seen in many years: with a video that tries to present a toy scale model as if it was a real vehicle.

You can check it above. The Drive was the first website to notice that, but only a visit to the company’s website and the official video put that under the right perspective. Last February 17, the company published a press release that spoke about its propositions for a future electric car. Instead of clarifying what this toy scale model is doing in a video, it makes things even more complicated.

 

