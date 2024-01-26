WATCH: Canadian Jeep Discovers The Mother Of All Potholes

In Vancouver, Canada, the driver and passenger of a Jeep Patriot had a stroke of luck as they emerged unscathed when their SUV plunged into a sinkhole that suddenly appeared at a city intersection over the weekend.



The bizarre incident occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and West 30th Street while Katlynn Bicknell and her boyfriend Kevin were heading home. As they made the turn onto Washington Street, their vehicle struck the sinkhole, and instantly, the Jeep plunged nose-first into the water.



“It felt like the movies, like being in a movie,” Bicknell told KPTV when describing the incident. “We turned right on to Washington and as soon as we turned in, went straight into the hole like it felt like being on a roller coaster when you go down the big dip and the car just started to fill with water.”













