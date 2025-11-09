WATCH: Canadian Man Gets A DUI In A Barbie Jeep

Some guy in Prince George, British Columbia (a small city between Vancouver and Alaska) was pulled over on Friday, making a Slurpee run in a pink Power Wheels Jeep. He might have gotten away with it if he’d waited until after commuting hours, but fortune favors the bold, right?

Canadian outlet Global News reported that a man wearing Pit Viper-style shades and a shirt reading “Let’s do it in the dumbest way possible,” borrowed the toy car, which belongs to his roommate’s daughter, to acquire a convenience store beverage. “It’s not like it was a high-speed chase,” he said. “I waited until it was safe, and when I crossed the road, I was doing my hand signals.”













