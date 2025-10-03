WATCH: Canadian Officials Upset That Majority Of Final EV Rebates Went To Tesla

Four Tesla stores in Canada each sold an average of 30 cars per hour, amounting to 120 cars per hour across all four locations—essentially one car every minute, 24 hours a day…for three straight days. And yes, this includes hours when the stores were closed.

This extraordinary surge in sales conveniently coincided with Canada’s impending end of its electric vehicle subsidies, and it led to Tesla filing for C$43.1 million (US$30M) in rebates. This sum represents more than half of the remaining C$71.8 million (US$50M) allocated for EV rebates. Naturally, these details have left officials scratching their heads, wondering just how Tesla managed to pull it off.









