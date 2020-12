Here is the story of a Tesla Model 3 driver who arrived at the Supercharger in Winnipeg, Canada with about 11% of battery state-of-charge (SOC) in pretty cold weather (nearly -30°C).

The plan was to charge and go, but it turned out that, after connecting to the Supercharger, the car showed charging at 0 kW. It's not a good sign, as the car uses a lot of energy for heating the cabin and it's -28°C outside, so you have to act quickly.