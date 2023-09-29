WATCH: Canadian Teen DIES Sticking Head Through SUNROOF. Yes, NOT A Typo.

A shocking incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon inside the West Edmonton Mall parkade, resulting in the tragic death of an 18-year-old man.



According to Edmonton police, a distress call summoned officers to the northern section of the parkade, situated near 170 Street and 90 Avenue, at 1:45 p.m.



Reportedly, the incident involved a vehicle navigating through the parkade with an adult male passenger standing through the sunroof of the sedan. As the vehicle passed beneath a ramp, the passenger collided with a concrete beam.













In an official statement, law enforcement reported that the 18-year-old victim received immediate medical attention from EMS and was subsequently transported to a hospital. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries.

The car's driver, a 17-year-old boy, and another passenger, a 15-year-old girl, emerged from the incident unscathed.



The EPS major collision investigations section (MCIS) is actively conducting an ongoing inquiry into the matter. It is worth noting that speed and impairment are not currently considered contributing factors.



