WATCH: Car And Driver Selects the Hyundai Ioniq 6 As EV Of The Year

The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan is Car and Driver’s 2023 EV of the Year, following in the footsteps of its hatchback/crossover/SUV sibling, the Ioniq 5, which won the same award last year.

This is far from the first award received by the South Korean zero-emissions, banana-shaped sedan: it previously won the 2023 World Car of the Year, 2023 World Electric Vehicle, and 2023 World Car Design awards, so Car and Driver’s prize comes to confirm once again that Hyundai must be doing something right when it comes to EVs.

Among the praises sung by the publication, the Korean automotive group’s E-GMP platform was right and center, with nice words describing the sufficient power figures that range from 149 horsepower for the base rear-wheel-drive version to 320 hp for the dual-motor all-wheel drive variant.