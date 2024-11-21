WATCH: Car Buff Jay Leno Is Black And Blue After Falling Down 60 Foot Hill

Jay Leno was seriously injured after falling 60 feet downhill when he was on his way out to dinner. The host of the "Jay Leno's Garage" show has his face black and blue and his left eye swollen after the incident, and he broke the wrist and lost a nail on his left hand. Jay Leno, 74, suffered major bruising to the left side of his face following an accident during the weekend. He told the story before a show in Beverly Hills, where he went wearing a patch over his left eye.



Jay Leno has been seriously injured again after the comedian says he fell down a hill at the Hampton Inn

pic.twitter.com/6H3up1OyqR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2024

Leno told reporters that he was staying at a Hampton Inn in Pennsylvania, about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night. He was walking to a nearby restaurant in the evening when he stumbled and fell 60 feet down a hill.



Read Article