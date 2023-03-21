WATCH: Car Expert Sandy Munro Finally Drives The Toyota bZ4X - What Does He Think About It?

The Toyota bZ4X hasn't enjoyed a smooth market launch, being recalled two months after the start of sales because its wheels were prone to falling off.

It took Toyota more than three months to fix the hub bolt issue that caused the recall, and that was definitely not good for sales. Then range tests in Norway and Denmark revealed that the bZ4X covered way smaller distances than advertised – in one instance half the claimed range – prompting an official investigation from Toyota.

In this context, it's interesting to learn what an industry expert like Sandy Munro has to say about Toyota's first mass-produced BEV. After taking a Toyota bZ4X home for a night, the vehicle teardown specialist released a video highlighting the pros and cons of the electric SUV.





