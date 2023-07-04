WATCH: Car Security Expert Shows How To Steal A Toyota RAV4 By Tapping Into The Headlight

As car security has advanced, the world of auto theft has quickly melded with the world of hacking. The advent of high-tech car keys means that hotwiring is out and methods like relay attacks are the new way to gain unauthorized access to a vehicle. Now, however, it seems that attackers have found a new way to entirely bypass the electronic security on modern cars: A method called CAN injection.
 
The method is detailed in a blog post by Ken Tindell, CTO of automotive cybersecurity company Canis Automotive Labs. Tindell’s friend, Ian Tabor, had a nearly new Toyota Rav4 stolen last year using this novel exploit — now, Tindell has documented exactly how it works.




