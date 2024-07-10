WATCH: Car Thief Steals Kia Stinger In Just 30 Seconds At Gas Pump

Nobody expects to be the victim of crime, but sadly, it’s a part of modern society. For the driver of a Kia Stinger, the situation might feel a bit more painful. He was standing only a few feet from his car as thieves jumped into it and prepared to drive away. He only noticed them when they began to leave the gas pump. This video comes to us from a Reddit user in the St. Louis area who uses a dashcam that records even when the car is off. They were away from the car when this situation went down but the camera caught everything.



