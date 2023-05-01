WATCH! Car Thief Tries A Getaway From Police And SUV TOPPLES DOWN HILL INTO HOUSE BELOW!

Agent001 submitted on 1/5/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:20:20 AM
Not exactly a textbook police chase getaway...Stupid is as stupid does.VIA @nowthisnews: A stolen car plummeted 20 feet over an embankment and crashed into a nearby house as its driver tried to evade police in northern New Jersey. Footage released by North Caldwell Police shows the incident. pic.twitter.com/CSXf8aRhou— Traffic Updates + Useful Info (@trafficbutter) January 3, 2023 “A New Year’s Day police check on a stolen car report ended when the car plunged over 20 feet and landed on a house and another vehicle in North Caldwell, New Jersey.” https://t.co/ojNsvfBZws pic.twitter.com/qnPMs9TALd— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) January 5, 2023
