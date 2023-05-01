WATCH! Car Thief Tries A Getaway From Police And SUV TOPPLES DOWN HILL INTO HOUSE BELOW!

Agent001 submitted on 1/5/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:20:20 AM

Views : 412 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Not exactly a textbook police chase getaway...Stupid is as stupid does.









WATCH! Car Thief Tries A Getaway From Police And SUV TOPPLES DOWN HILL INTO HOUSE BELOW!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)