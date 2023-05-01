WATCH! Car Thief Tries A Getaway From Police And SUV TOPPLES DOWN HILL INTO HOUSE BELOW!

Not exactly a textbook police chase getaway...Stupid is as stupid does.









A stolen car plummeted 20 feet over an embankment and crashed into a nearby house as its driver tried to evade police in northern New Jersey. Footage released by North Caldwell Police shows the incident.



“A New Year’s Day police check on a stolen car report ended when the car plunged over 20 feet and landed on a house and another vehicle in North Caldwell, New Jersey.”

https://t.co/ojNsvfBZws pic.twitter.com/qnPMs9TALd — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) January 5, 2023



