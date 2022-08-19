WATCH: Car and Driver Names Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Of The Year

In a video presented by Carlos Lago of Car and Driver, the publication announced that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is their new EV of the year. The video praised the vehicle’s design language that reinvigorated the brand’s overall design, its ample and functional cabin space, and its overall performance in range, charging, and driving dynamics.

Car and Driver tested the vehicles on various factors, including measuring charging speed, the range at highway speed, cargo space, performance metrics, and some subjective analysis. Their testing culminated in the study of what they call “4 key attributes.”

  1. Mission fulfillment
  2. How does the vehicle advance technology in the segment?
  3. How enjoyable is the vehicle to drive?
  4. Value for its price
 


