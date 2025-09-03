WATCH! CarMax WHINE And DASH Shocker! Driver Orders Trouble, Skips the Drive-Thru Line!

A shocking incident unfolded at a CarMax in Inglewood, California, when a driver rammed a car into the dealership, injuring eight people. According to officials, two of the victims are in critical condition, while the others sustained various injuries. Emergency services rushed to the scene to assist the wounded and investigate the chaotic event. Details about the driver’s motive remain unclear, but the impact has left the community shaken. CarMax, known for selling used cars, isn’t exactly equipped for this kind of high-speed drama—after all, it’s not a drive-thru! Maybe someone should tell the driver that if they wanted fast service, they should’ve hit up a burger joint instead. Authorities are still piecing together the circumstances, and locals are left wondering how a routine car-buying day turned into a scene straight out of an action movie.









