WATCH: Careless Smoker Sets Off Grass Fire That Burns 73 Vehicles At Texas Pumpkin Patch

A large grass fire engulfed a pumpkin patch in Texas on Saturday, destroying 73 vehicles in the monstrous blaze, according to the farm's Facebook page.



The fire broke out at the Robinson Family Farm, a patch in Temple, Texas, that regularly hosts visitors. While the farm portion of the patch was not affected by the fire, the grass parking lot went up in smoke.According to Bell County (Texas) Fire Marshall Chris Mahlstedt, who spoke to local reporters, firefighters were able to control the blaze and put out the fire a few hours after it began. A discarded cigarette thrown into dry grass is being considered as a possible start to the fire, according to Mahlstedt.









Read Article