WATCH: Carjacker Learns The Hard Way That Texans Carry Guns

A violent attempted carjacking in Texas has drawn attention online after an individual allegedly attempted to steal a Chevy Impala before being fatally shot.

The incident took place in Garland, close to Dairy Road and Highway 66, on Sunday, May 3rd. An investigation into the events leading up to the confrontation is currently ongoing.

According to a report, the individual who was shot was initially involved in a vehicle crash on Highway 66, striking several other vehicles in the process. After the collision, the suspect exited his vehicle and began to attempt to enter other cars in the area.







