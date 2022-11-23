WATCH: Casino Bound RAM Driver Sighted Driving On Just Three Wheels

In a display of reckless defiance, a pickup truck driver was caught racing down a stretch of Louisiana highway with one of its front wheels missing.

The vehicle, an older Ram 1500, appears to have been in a collision and has taken a substantial beating. But as you can see in the video below, that hasn't stopped the driver, who flies past slower-moving traffic with a trail of sparks following closely. And some people wonder why the road death figures are so high.

According to the Reddit user who uploaded the video, this flurry of friction caused several fires on the grassy central reservation - a serious hazard on a busy road.



