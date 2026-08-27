WATCH: Celebs Are Spending $200,000 For Fake Classic Cars

Agent009 submitted on 8/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:30:20 AM

Views : 296 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorbiscuit.com

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For gearheads and nostalgics, the appeal of a classic 1960s vehicle is undeniable. “There’s something about a classic car the curves, the chrome, the nostalgia that makes you stop and stare,” a CBS Atlanta report recently observed. But as beautiful as vintage Ford Broncos or old-school Mercedes G-Wagons look, driving one daily is usually a miserable experience plagued by overheating engines, loose steering, and zero modern safety features.
 
Enter Vintage Modern, a Buford, Georgia-based company that is completely flipping the traditional “restomod” concept on its head.





 


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WATCH: Celebs Are Spending $200,000 For Fake Classic Cars

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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