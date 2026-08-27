WATCH: Celebs Are Spending $200,000 For Fake Classic Cars

For gearheads and nostalgics, the appeal of a classic 1960s vehicle is undeniable. “There’s something about a classic car the curves, the chrome, the nostalgia that makes you stop and stare,” a CBS Atlanta report recently observed. But as beautiful as vintage Ford Broncos or old-school Mercedes G-Wagons look, driving one daily is usually a miserable experience plagued by overheating engines, loose steering, and zero modern safety features.

Enter Vintage Modern, a Buford, Georgia-based company that is completely flipping the traditional “restomod” concept on its head.











