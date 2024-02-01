WATCH: Cell Phone Maker Xiaomi Shows Off It's New Self Parking Feature In Action

Enticing new electric vehicles are emerging out of China on an almost weekly basis but of those to debut in the latter half of this year, few have created as much hype as the new Xiaomi SU7.



Unlike most new EVs from China, the SU7 does not come from an automotive conglomerate like Geely, GAC, or Great Wall but rather from Xiaomi, the world’s third-largest manufacturer of smartphones and a company specializing in home electronics. It has been roughly three years since Xiaomi first announced its plans to venture into the EV space and it believes it can be one of the world’s five largest carmakers within the next 15-20 years.











