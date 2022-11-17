WATCH: Charging The GMC Hummer's Gigantic Battery Can Set You Back Over $100 And Take 2.5 Hours

The GMC Hummer EV features a gigantic battery pack, and that can be mighty costly to charge when you're out on the road. As covered by InsideEVs, Kyle Conner from Out of Spec Reviews charged a Hummer EV from zero to 100% on an Electrify America charger. The GMC Hummer EV has a stated range of 329 miles thanks to a 246 kWh battery with 212 kWh usable capacity. In the test, it took 2 hours and 32 minutes to fully charge the battery at a 350 kW charging station. The charger reported delivering a total of 224 kWh of electricity, suggesting charging losses of approximately 5%.







