WATCH: Charging The GMC Hummer's Gigantic Battery Can Set You Back Over $100 And Take 2.5 Hours

Agent009 submitted on 11/17/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:52:22 AM

Views : 526 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The GMC Hummer EV features a gigantic battery pack, and that can be mighty costly to charge when you're out on the road.

As covered by InsideEVs, Kyle Conner from Out of Spec Reviews charged a Hummer EV from zero to 100% on an Electrify America charger. The GMC Hummer EV has a stated range of 329 miles thanks to a 246 kWh battery with 212 kWh usable capacity. In the test, it took 2 hours and 32 minutes to fully charge the battery at a 350 kW charging station. The charger reported delivering a total of 224 kWh of electricity, suggesting charging losses of approximately 5%.



Read Article


WATCH: Charging The GMC Hummer's Gigantic Battery Can Set You Back Over $100 And Take 2.5 Hours

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)