WATCH: Charging Volvo EV Blamed For Michigan House Fire

An investigation is underway following a fire that destroyed a Tesla and a plug-in hybrid Volvo in Michigan.



According to MLive, 70-year-old Marvin Boluyt was cooking when he noticed white smoke coming from the side of his house. He quickly gathered up his wife and dog, exiting the building as it became engulfed in flames.



Details are limited, but it sounds like the Tesla Model 3 finished charging so Boluyt unplugged it and began charging the Volvo, which appears to be an XC60 Recharge. Shortly thereafter, a fire began.











