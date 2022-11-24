WATCH! Check Out THIS TURKEY In Their BMW Trying TO DINE-N-DASH With The WAITER On The HOOD OF THE CAR!

After allegedly dining and dashing, a 16-year-old driver sped away with an employee on the hood of her car, reaching speeds of 65 miles an hour.

How was your meal and your felony?






Full video at the link...




