WATCH: Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gets Banned From Nurburgring Track

I promised myself I'd return to drifting this year, and I did. But I also made it a point to drive on the Nurburgring. And I don't have a solution for that yet. Thankfully, there are still a few months left to find a way. Thanks to my friend Tobias and his buddy Mario, I was so close to getting a passenger lap last year. Riding in a modified 350Z on the Nordschleife would have been amazing. But it wouldn't have been enough. Drivers can never settle for sitting in the wrong seat, no matter how fun that may be. Just as I enjoy playing Gran Turismo 7 to satisfy my thirst for speed, I also like watching videos of other people driving on the iconic German track. I have lost count of how many virtual laps I've done there and how many onboard I've seen in the past 10 years. And I think I'd be reasonably fast after adjusting to the layout. Driving my RX-7 there would be marvelous, but I don't believe the German police would take lightly my upgrades. Come to think of it, track marshals might not like it either.









