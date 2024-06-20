WATCH: Chevrolet Gives July 25th As Official Reveal Date For Corvette ZR1

GM's Chevrolet brand kicked off the video teaser campaign for the new Corvette ZR1 in April 2024. Two months later, the latest installment reveals that General Motors will debut its most powerful combustion-engined vehicle yet on July 25.

That makes the C8-generation ZR1 a 2025 model, with 2025 model year production to start on September 9. Similar to every other eighth-gen Corvette, this corner-carving thriller will be assembled in Bowling Green. The Kentucky-based plant opened in June 1981. Prior to Bowling Green, the Chevrolet Corvette was assembled in St. Louis, Missouri. Way further back, as in during the second half of 1953, the first 300 units of the C1 were assembled in Flint, Michigan plant.













