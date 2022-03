Chevrolet released a new teaser of the upcoming all-electric 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV crossover/SUV.

The simulated images present a blue car (compared to red and silver images shown in January), with an interesting thing - a white roof and mirrors. It suggests that there will be a two-tone color option.

The company encourages us to visit its website and sign up for updates of the Chevrolet Equinox EV, as well as other upcoming models (Silverado EV, Blazer EV and "Future EV").