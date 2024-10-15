WATCH: Chevrolet Teases 2025 Corvette ZR1 Hitting 212 MPH

General Motors revealed the most powerful series-production Corvette of all time on July 25, 2024 for model year 2025. Come October 15, the largest automaker of the Detroit Big Three will also reveal the maximum speed of the 1,064-horse thriller from Bowling Green. Recently published on Chevrolet's YouTube channel and social media, the attached teaser video shows a pre-production ZR1 hitting 212 miles per hour in sixth gear. In metric talk, 212 mph is a staggering 341 kilometers per hour, which is better than Ferrari's plug-in hybrid SF90 series (more than 211 miles per hour or 340 kilometers per hour).











