WATCH: Chevrolet To Allow Corvette Z06 Buyers To Build Their Own Engine At Kentucky Plant

The 2023 Corvette Z06 might be a bargain next to other supercars, but Chevy has come up with plenty of ways to help you inflate that $106,395 base price, including a $10,495 Visible Carbon Fiber Pack, an $11,995 carbon wheel option, and a convertible body style for an additional $7,500. But the newest and arguably coolest option is one you won’t see. Chevrolet has brought back its build-your-own scheme specifically for the 5.5-liter LT6 engine in the Z06. Buyers who tick the option will be invited to the Performance Build Center inside the Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where they will assemble the Z06 motor for their car under the watchful eye of an expert Chevy engine builder.



Read Article