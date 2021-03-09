WATCH: Chevy Bolt Lives Up To The Name Waiting For Recall Service

An owner of a Chevrolet Bolt EV – all of which are impacted by the recent General Motors recall – posted images on Reddit, along with a comment: "So my Chevy bolt ev 2017 exploded after getting the recalls done. I called Chevy and they told me to wait for someone to call me ... " How many more Bolt electric cars will catch fire before General Motors is able to replace battery modules in all cars? It's hard to know, but at least GM has figured out the issues and is going to great lengths to fix the problem.







