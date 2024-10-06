WATCH! Chevy Chooses Simply Minds Song Alive And Kicking For Latest TV Ad. Are the Marketing And Advertising Geniuses Under The Impression People Think the Brand Is DEAD?

In a bold move that has left some scratching their heads, Chevrolet's marketing team recently unveiled a new TV commercial featuring the classic 1980s hit "Alive and Kicking" by Simple Minds. The ad, promoting both the Corvette and Trax models, seems to be a desperate attempt to convince the public that the brand is still relevant and kicking.



The choice of song is particularly perplexing. "Alive and Kicking" was a chart-topping hit in 1985, but its relevance to Chevrolet's current lineup is questionable at best. The lyrics, "You lift me up, don't you ever stop, I'm here with you" seem to suggest that Chevrolet is trying to ride the coattails of a song that was popular almost 40 years ago.



It's possible that Chevrolet's marketing team believes that the brand is in need of a revival, and they're using "Alive and Kicking" as a way to signal that they're still a contender in the automotive market. However, the fact that the YouTube upload of the commercial has only garnered around 15,000 views in almost a month suggests that the public isn't buying what Chevrolet is selling.



Perhaps Chevrolet should focus on creating innovative and compelling ads that showcase the unique features of their vehicles, rather than relying on a dated song to do the heavy lifting. After all, as the saying goes, "You can't teach an old dog new tricks."



With these bonehead decisions you'd think GM was a government run company.














