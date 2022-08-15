WATCH: Chevy Silverado Driver Shows What Happens When You Ignore High Water Warnings

There is a reason the pickup truck tops the list of the most bought automobiles in the U.S.- they can go everywhere. But not entirely. A recent post on Reddit shows that even the hardiest of trucks don't stand a chance in the face of mother nature.

Unfortunately, most drivers take street signs for granted; half the time, they pay dearly for their mistakes.  
A recent upload on Reddit shows a driver deliberately driving his Chevrolet truck past a barricade with the warning 'High Water' in New Orleans. As one commenter on the post puts it, 'the fun began when the bubbles stopped.'

 


