WATCH: China's Hongqi Reveals A BMW iX Rival - Does It Stand A Chance?

You’ve probably never heard of the brand Hongqi before but it’s actually one of the oldest and most prestigious automakers in China. It was launched in 1958 and it’s, in fact, the oldest car manufacturer in the People’s Republic, known mostly for its executive cars for government officials. That brand is now making a transition towards selling cars to ordinary customers and it has some pretty amazing products to offer. One of its latest additions to the lineup is the so-called E-HS9 which is a BMW X7-sized, or rather iX-sized, luxury SUV powered exclusively by electric powertrains. After being reviewed by a few European vloggers, this model is now making an appearance on the Wheelsboy channel on YouTube. Those guys also kindly shared a nice photo session of the vehicle with us and we’ve attached the shots in the gallery below.



