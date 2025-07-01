WATCH: China's YangWang U9 Can Jump Road Obstacles In Autonomous Mode

Is your street or route to work blighted by potholes? Or are you a professional getaway driver currently doing a five-stretch after a strip of police spikes thwarted your escape from that last bank job? Then China’s YangWang U9, which can leap into the air like a skateboard pro, has your name all over it. You’ve probably seen the 1.68 million yuan ($230,00 USD) YangWang U9 before, and maybe even watched a video of it driving on three wheels or jigging about in a kind of dance with the help of its Disus X suspension. But now a new video released by the Chinese carmaker showing what the suspension can do has been released and its expanded skillset is equally weird – simultaneously amazing and completely pointless.









