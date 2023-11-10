WATCH: Chinese Answer A Demand We Didn't Know Was There With 5 Inch Lift Kits For Model Y and Model 3 EVs

With the Tesla Cybertruck yet to be delivered, off-road enthusiasts who also have a soft spot for the EVs made by the Elon Musk-led American company have had to look elsewhere for their zero-emissions trekking endeavors.

Late last year, German-based Delta4x4 unveiled one of the first lift kits made specifically for the Tesla Model Y crossover, adding a total of three inches to the car’s ground clearance thanks to a 1.3-in spacer kit and bigger tires.

However, now there’s another player in town who wants to transform the best-selling car in the world (in the first quarter of the year) into a go-anywhere EV. Meet the Pu.Labo lift kit that can add as much as five inches to the ground clearance of either the Model Y or the Model 3.







