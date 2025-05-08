WATCH: Chinese Automaker Accused Of Staging Fake Crash Test

As electric vehicles gain traction around the world, Chinese automakers are pushing harder than ever to stand out – and not just with their designs and tech, but also by trying to prove their safety credentials in dramatic fashion.

One recent example comes from Li Auto, which introduced the i8, a three-row electric SUV packed with promising specs. Yet it wasn’t the vehicle’s feature list that stole the spotlight during its unveiling. It was a video of the i8 crashing head-on into a heavy truck.











