WATCH: Chinese Automaker Claims "One Take" Antigravity Video Of It's $34,000 Sedan Wasn't Faked - You Tell Us!

Today, Dongfeng‘s Voyah officially launched the Passion S, a new mid-to-large pure electric FUV. The vehicle enters the market with three trim levels priced between 229,900 yuan (33,800 USD) and 279,900 yuan (41,200 USD). Last month, it opened for pre-sales with the top-trim model priced at 309,900 yuan (45,600 USD).

On August 13, Voyah announced that the Passion S had successfully completed a “360° Tunnel Big Loop”. While Voyah insisted the footage was a real recording without special effects, the clip sparked immediate online backlash, some CarNewsChina readers also doubt its authenticity.







