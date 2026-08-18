WATCH: Chinese Automaker Claims "One Take" Antigravity Video Of It's $34,000 Sedan Wasn't Faked - You Tell Us!

Agent009 submitted on 8/18/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:35:52 AM

Views : 1,982 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carnewschina.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Today, Dongfeng‘s Voyah officially launched the Passion S, a new mid-to-large pure electric FUV. The vehicle enters the market with three trim levels priced between 229,900 yuan (33,800 USD) and 279,900 yuan (41,200 USD). Last month, it opened for pre-sales with the top-trim model priced at 309,900 yuan (45,600 USD).
 
On August 13, Voyah announced that the Passion S had successfully completed a “360° Tunnel Big Loop”. While Voyah insisted the footage was a real recording without special effects, the clip sparked immediate online backlash, some CarNewsChina readers also doubt its authenticity.



 


Read Article


WATCH: Chinese Automaker Claims

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)