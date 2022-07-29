WATCH: Chinese BMW i3 Catches Fire During Test Drive

EV fires are rare, despite media coverage turning them into breaking news every time. Even so, having your car burning out of the blue is terrifying. It’s somehow better when the vehicle is not yours, like this test-drive i3 Sedan from a BMW dealership in China.



Although the BMW i3 name might sound familiar, the car in the video below has nothing to do with the city car sold in Europe and the U.S. between 2013 and 2021. It’s basically an electric version of the BMW 3 Series which is only available in China, where it competes with the hugely popular Tesla Model 3. Launched in March this year, the electric bimmer might have difficulty cracking the notoriously-tough Chinese EV market, especially after this fire video went viral.







