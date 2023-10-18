WATCH: Chinese Begin Targeting Mexico With Inexpensive EVs

Right now, in the electric vehicle world, all eyes are on China. But they may need to be on America's neighbor to the south more than we think. It's no secret that Chinese-made EVs are making significant inroads into other countries. What's less known is how popular China's EVs are in Mexico, too. The tough tariffs instituted by the U.S. government keep those cars out of our market for now, but how long can that situation possibly last? The boom in Chinese cars in Mexico is the focus of a new documentary from MotorTrend, and it's worth watching for anyone interested in where the electric market is going in the next few years.







Read Article