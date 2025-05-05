WATCH: Chinese Begin Using Robots To Sell Cars

If you’ve ever walked into a dealership and felt like the salesperson was a robot programmed to get as much money from you as possible, well, you’re not wrong. But now, the Chinese automaker Chery wants to take it to the next level, by literally putting robots in the showroom to sell cars.

At last month’s Shanghai Auto Show and at a major dealer event, Chery unveiled Mornine, a human-shaped Stormtrooper-like robot that, judging from its long hair, totally unnecessary breasts and weirdly bulbous butt was evidently designed by a team of guys.









