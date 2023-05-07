WATCH: Chinese EV Hits A Bump And Battery Pack Falls Out

A pedestrian in China recently captured footage of one of the most bizarre incidents we’ve ever seen involving an electric vehicle. It shows the aftermath of an entire battery pack falling out of the car.

The incident recently occurred on the 2nd Ring Road in Chengdu of China’s Sichuan province. The video missed the moment that the battery pack actually fell out of the car but it does show the battery lying in the middle of the road and the white EV parked just a few meters ahead of it.



