WATCH: Chinese Media Outlet Puts 32 Self Driving Cars Through Real World Tests - 216 Crashes Later One Stands On Top

Chinese media outlet Dongchedi closed down a real highway for a multi-day test of 36 different car driver assist systems in complicated, dangerous real-world driving situations, and most came up severely lacking – though Tesla escaped the tests relatively unscathed.

Over the years, we’ve seen our fair share of crash tests, often conducted in labs to detect the severity of a crash and the probability of injury to occupants. These tests focus on how well a car’s physical crash structures protect occupants, and occasionally other road-users, in the event of a crash.



Then there are “real-world” tests, like the famous “moose test” where a driver has to do a rapid direction change to avoid an intruding object in the road, testing vehicle dynamics and whether a car is able to handle quick changes in direction at high speed without rolling over.







